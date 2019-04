BOTETOURT Co., Va. - Search and rescue teams are looking for a cyclist who was participating in a bike race from Harrisonburg to Roanoke.

According to Botetourt County officials, Christian Montoya has been missing since Thursday.

Crews say they're working ground searches throughout Saturday evening.

If you know any information about Montoya's whereabouts, call Botetourt County dispatch at (540) 473-8631

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.