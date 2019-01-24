'Breast Friends Day' aims to increase awareness about breastfeeding

ROANOKE, Va. - Saturday is the first-ever Breast Friends Day. It's an initiative where volunteers will go out into the community, talking with local businesses or churches and organizations to have them actively support breastfeeding families.

"You're going to abide by the Virginia breastfeeding law that it's not indecent exposure, if they ask for somewhere to sit comfortably you're going to provide that location. If they choose to sit and openly breastfeed that's welcome as well," said Julie Satterwhite, with Breast Roanoke.

Satterwhite says in 2015 when the law was passed in Virginia protecting breastfeeding families, there were not a whole lot of businesses that knew it passed.

They are working to increase the breastfeeding rates in Roanoke.

She says as a whole the Roanoke community is supportive of breastfeeding.

