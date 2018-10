BROOKE NEAL - Emergency crews in Campbell County are on scene of an apartment fire.

According to emergency dispatchers, an apartment building located on 141 Old Main Street in Brookneal is fully engulfed.

The fire started just before 10 p.m.

No word yet on if there are any injuries.

10 News is working to get more information.

