Brush fire on Catawba Mountain closing parts of VA Route 311.

CATAWBA, Va. - UPDATE: The U.S. Forest service estimates the size of the brush fire to be around 325 acres.

Most of the fire is on federal land, according to Fire Marshal Clingenpeel.

There are currently 2 helicopters doing air water drops on the fire.

No structures or homes are being threatened.

A total of 80 service personnel are fighting the fire.

Catawba Valley Drive is still closed, according to officials.

The U.S. Forest Service plans to have crews on this fire overnight and into the morning.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

A brush fire on Catawba Mountain is causing Va Route 311 to shut down, starting at the 3700 block of Catawba Valley Drive.

Brian Clingenpeel, Roanoke County's Fire Marshal, says the fire is moving quickly towards McAfee's Knob.

Hikers along that stretch of the Appalachian Trail are being evacuated.

Clingenpeel says crews from all across the Roanoke Valley are helping, along with people from the U.S. Forest Service.

The Forest Service is sending a helicopter, and could be conducting air drops of water soon.

We're working to get more details as this story develops.

