Bryan and Joseph: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Bryan is an intelligent young man with very quick wit, inquisitive and fun to spend the day with. He engages in conversation easily, even when conversations are difficult. He loves all types of animals, especially dogs. Bryan truly wants a family with pets.

The 13-year old is very active in his school band where he plays Alto Saxophone and has played in several concerts. Most important, he is proud of himself! Playing the Saxophone is something Bryan says he plans to do for a long time.

Bryan loves collecting Pokémon cards and playing the card game. He also enjoys playing Minecraft, both in build mode and survival mode. He is very adept at building creations in Minecraft. Bryan, like all boys his age, really enjoys playing video games. He roots for the Pittsburgh Steelers and would love to be a member of a family that can watch the games with him.

Joseph is a shy young man and it takes time for him to get to know those around him. He is fun to be with and has a great sense of humor. Even when conversations are difficult, he listens to every word and will come back later to discuss the topic when he has had time to process the information.

The 12-year old loves animals, especially playing with dogs. He loves Cool Ranch Doritos, collecting Pokémon cards and playing video games with his older brother Bryan. Joseph also loves wresting as well as collecting and watching action figures on television. The most important thing to Joseph is to be placed with his older brother, Bryan.

If you would like to learn more about these brothers or have questions about foster care/adoption, contact Cindy Davis at DePaul Community Resources at cdavis@depaulcr.org or 540.381.1848 x 4009 or online at www.depaulcr.org

There are more than 600 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own.

