Buena Vista City Schools gets new truck to help with school lunches

BUENA VISTA, Va.- - A local school system has received a gift that'll help it continue to feed students. Dominion Energy in Lexington is donating a truck to Buena Vista City Schools.

"We have a van much like that to distribute food throughout the cafeterias in the city and it's shot," said John Keeler, superintendent. "I couldn't afford a vehicle like this if I had to go out and budget for it. So it makes a huge difference," Keeler said.

With keys in hand, the company is gifting them the much needed truck to continue the job of transporting lunches for more than 600 students at three different schools.



"If feels great. It lets everybody know that we are one and we're part of this local community," said Daniel Fesler at Dominion Energy.

Debbie Gilbert, principal at Parry McCluer Middle School, reached out to Dominion and asked if they could help out. Their old truck had no more miles to give.

"And there are times the truck is broken down and had to pull over to the side of the road and call someone to come and fix it before we could ever get the food up here," Gilbert said.

Not only will the truck help to transport lunches during the school year, will also help to feed students during the summer. The small town looks to others for support.

"I do think our kids are appreciative of the fact that somebody has done something for them. They may not know what it is exactly, but they do know that things that happen for them just don't happen without somebody doing something," Gilbert said.





Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.