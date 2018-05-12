Bullying has no age limit, nursing homes, senior centers find

SAN FRANCISCO - Nursing homes, senior centers and other places older adults gather are confronting a problem long thought the domain of the young: Bullying.
Around the U.S., those who work with seniors say they've seen gossip, exclusion and even incidents of physical violence popping up.
More Headlines
As awareness of the issue has grown, anti-bullying programs, policies and training have been rolled out for audiences of seniors.
Arizona State University professor Robin Bonifas, who authored a book on senior bullying, says for some who see their independence and sense of control disappear late in life, bullying gives them a feeling of regaining lost power.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.