Cameron: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE, Va. - Cameron is a fun-loving child with a unique sense of humor. He enjoys sports, particularly basketball and football. He has exceptional athletic skills and is looking forward to playing football when he gets to high school.

The 14-year old has an interest in fashion and likes to go shopping for clothing. Cameron particularly likes the colors black and red. He tries to make sure his shoes match his athletic wear and other clothing.

Cameron has developed an interest in art and likes to sculpt and work with pottery. He is especially proud of a small turtle sculpture and a small blue pottery bowl that he made himself. Lately he's begun to make rubber band bracelets as well.

If you would like to learn more about Cameron or have questions about foster care/adoption, contact Cindy Davis at DePaul Community Resources at cdavis@depaulcr.org or 540.381.1848 x 4009 or online at www.depaulcr.org

There are more than 600 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.