Campbell County deputies searching for missing 28-year-old woman

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Campbell County deputies are searching for 28-year-old Jessica Williams, who hasn't had her seizure medication in over a week.

Williams hasn't been seen or heard from since Jan. 12.

Deputies say she has green eyes and brown hair and is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 180 pounds.

She has two tattoos; one is an arrow on her calf, then the name "Jessica" on her lower back.

If you have any information on where she is, call the Campbell County Sheriff's Office at (434) 332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900

