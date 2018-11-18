Campbell, Worth to square off for seat in House of Delegates

We now know who the nominees are in the race to fill Republican Ben Cline's seat in Virginia's House of Delegates.

There will be a special election on Dec. 18 for the 24th District, which covers Buena Vista, Lexington, Rockbridge and Bath counties, as well as parts of Amherst and Augusta counties.

The Democratic nominee is Christian Worth, chosen on Saturday in a caucus.

The Rebublicans chose Ronnie Campbell in what was called a firehouse primary.

Campbell is a Rockbridge County supervisor and a retired Virginia state police trooper of 25 years.

He said he as a "proven conservative record," he'll follow in Ben Cline's footsteps, and will support President Trump.

Worth is a political activist in Lexington and a former attorney. She said she wants to focus on infrastructure, such as broadband and health care access.

Cline is leaving the seat after 16 years to fill the 6th District of the U.S. House of Representatives.



