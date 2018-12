Cana, Va - Parts of the town of Cana in Carroll County are without water.

According to Carroll County's alert system, as of 7 a.m. Saturday morning town crews were working to repair a pipe leak that caused the outage.

Town crews are working to restore service as soon as possible. No estimated time of restoration was given.

10 News is working to gather more information and will provide updates when available.





