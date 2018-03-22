Can't go to D.C.? How to support the March for Our Lives event locally

ROANOKE - As thousands head to Washington D.C. this weekend for the March for Our Lives demonstration, more than 800 sister marches are planned from California to Japan, including several in the region.

How you can participate:

Blacksburg:

New River Valley Indivisible is hosting a march in Blacksburg from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Meeting place: College and Main Street in downtown Blacksburg.

More info here.

Vinton:

The community is hosting a huddle group to create signs and write letters to local lawmakers.

Meeting place: Vinton Moose Lodge Family Center #1121.

More info here.

Danville:

The community in Southside will march in the downtown Danville historic district from 10 to 3.



