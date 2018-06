Traffic is backed-up on Interstate 64 after a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. - Interstate 64 has re-opened in Alleghany County after a crash between a tractor-trailer and a car.

It happened just after 8 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 30 eastbound.

The Alleghany County Sheriff's office says one person was air-lifted to the hospital.

We have a crew at the scene and will update you with more information as it becomes available.

