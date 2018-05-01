Car seat accessories: helpful or harmful to your baby?

ROANOKE, Va. - Babies come with so much stuff that you think you need --- but do you really need it all?

Experts say all the cute accessories for car seats can actually hurt your baby if you're in a crash.

10 News anchor Jenna Zibton took some of the items she got from a baby shower to Tiffany Bradbury, a certified car seat installer who also works for Roanoke City Fire-EMS.

"We actually don't recommend anything that didn't come with your car seat because it wasn't crash tested with your car seat. Something like this, it's real soft and cushy and what it's gonna do is it's not going to allow you to tighten up the harness straps as tight as she would need them on the baby and it's gonna leave a lot of extra play in the harness system where they could actually slide out. Plus I feel like if they got their little face in it it could also become a suffocation hazard," she said.

Bradbury is one of only four car seat installers in Roanoke.

She doesn't recommend head protectors either. Instead, use tightly wrapped receiving blankets to put on each side of the baby's head.

Your seat protector should be really thin like a towel because then the car seat will sit flush with the seat.

She also says mirrors are a no-no.

"Everybody wants to keep track of their baby and with their babies doing but what's the No. 1 cause of traffic accidents? Distraction. Right. You've got this, you're looking at the baby and then you crash into somebody," she explains.

Bradbury says ultimately it's up to parents to make the decision on what to use and not use but they just want to educate parents.

