Cardi B 'Okurr' trademark is denied by government officials

Cardi B will not be able to cash in on her well known catchphrase, "Okurrr," after officials denied the rapper's request for a trademark.
According to documents obtained by The Blast, U.S. Patent and Trademark officials determined the phrase was a "widely used commonplace expression."
This was after the office learned the Kardashians, as well as Cardi B fans, have been using the phrase for years.
Cardi B was planning on using the phrase on merchandise such as posters and cups. It was also expected to be a clothing line.
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.