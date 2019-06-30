Cardi B 'Okurr' trademark is denied by government officials

Cardi B accepts the award for Top Hot 100 Song for "Girls Like You" (Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B) during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas.

Cardi B will not be able to cash in on her well known catchphrase, "Okurrr," after officials denied the rapper's request for a trademark.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, U.S. Patent and Trademark officials determined the phrase was a "widely used commonplace expression."

This was after the office learned the Kardashians, as well as Cardi B fans, have been using the phrase for years.

Cardi B was planning on using the phrase on merchandise such as posters and cups. It was also expected to be a clothing line.

