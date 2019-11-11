Celebrity dog famous for wearing dresses hosting Christmas fundraiser

ROANOKE, Va. - A local celebrity dog, Queen Little Miss Missy of Roanoke, is quite the amazing pooch who uses her fame to help others.

She's got a huge following on social media, her own book and a very impressive wardrobe as you can see. She uses her fame for good, and this year for Christmas she's raising money for two animal welfare non-profits: Deaf Dogs Rock and the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center.



She's posting an array of adorable photos online asking for donations.

To help, checks can be mailed to

Missy's Christmas Blessings

2123 W. Main St.

Salem, Va 24153



You can also donate with PayPal at

twolilbostonsonamission@live.com

The owner requests to please check 'friends and family' so they don't take fees out.



