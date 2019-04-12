Chance Crawford Charity tournament kicks off in Salem

SALEM, Va - A charity tournament that's raised over $800,000 since it started continues this weekend in Salem.

Bringing in thousands of people, 170 teams from 9 different states are in Salem for the Chance Crawford benefit softball tournament. It started in 1981 to help pay medical bills for the Salem High School quarterback who now serves as clerk of court for the city of Salem. The money raised now goes to others with medical bills as well as college scholarships. Complex superintendent Scott Schamus said last year they raised $20,000.

"We are giving back to the community, and the people in the community,” Schamus said. “Just helping out people in need and that's really what the whole tournament is about."

Games wrap up on Sunday.



