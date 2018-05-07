Chipotle among businesses offering deals on Teacher Appreciation Week

Teachers, we know you are overworked and often under-appreciated, so as the end of the school year nears, it's only right to reserve an entire week to show our gratitude to the people who are molding the future of our country.

Here is a list of deals exclusive to the you, the teachers we love:

Chipotle -- Stop by any Chipotle on Tuesday after 3 p.m. and you'll get hooked up with a buy-one-get-one free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos.

Chick-fil-A -- At least one location will be offering a free chicken sandwich on Tuesday. Check your nearest Chick-fil-A location to see if they're listing any deals or promotions.

Teachers, Come in and enjoy a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich for Teacher appreciation day May 8th, 10:30 am- 10:00 pm!

CiCi's Pizza -- Teachers can get a free buffet when they dine in on Tuesday with this coupon.

MOD Pizza -- Stop into MOD Pizza on Tuesday, with your teacher ID, and get 50 percent off a pizza or salad.

Costco -- Teachers can save up to $60 when purchasing a new membership. That's not to mention all the savings you'll get when shopping.

Everyday deals:

Michael's -- Use this coupon and you can get 15 percent off your entire purchase, every day, including sale items.

Barnes & Noble -- Not only can you get 25 percent off during Teacher Appreciation Week, you can continue getting a 20 percent discount throughout the year.

Ann Taylor/LOFT -- Take 15 percent off full-price purchases. Click here to learn more.

Apple -- Teachers can get varying discounts up to $200 on computers and accessories through the Apple Education Store.

Banana Republic -- Is also offering that 15 percent off deal on full-priced items.

Cellphone provider discounts -- Did you know you can receive discounts through Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon as a teacher?

J. Crew -- Just show your school ID and you'll save 15 percent off your purchase.

Las Vegas trip: Save 10 percent, plus other special offers, at a handful of Las Vegas resort and casinos.

SeaWorld -- All credentialed or certified teachers can receive a complimentary pass.

Note: You'll definitely want to check with your local stores and businesses to make sure they're participating in these nationwide promos. Also, most deals require that you verify you are an educator.

