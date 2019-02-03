Christiansburg robotics team qualifies for world championship

Christiansburg’s Tuxedo Pandas student robotics team will be headed back to the international world robotics championship this spring.

The team was one of the top performers at the FIRST Tech Challenge Virginia State Championship sponsored by ECPI University on Saturday at Atlee High School near Richmond.

More than 50 teams from across the state competed this weekend for nine spots at the FIRST World Championship in Detroit from April 24-27.

The robotics challenge changes every year.

In this year’s contest, students designed and built remote-controlled robots that could retrieve items on a simulated alien planet.

Students in FIRST Robotics programs learn technical and important life skills, including teamwork, planning and communication.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.