Church collects disaster relief aid in Wytheville for Florida storm victims

WYTHEVILLE - A local church in Wytheville is collecting disaster relief aid items Sunday to send to Florida storm victims.

Capt. Forest Pressnell, with the area business New River Charter, is a member of Wytheville First Church of God and said they are collecting supplies at Lowe's Home Improvement store in Wytheville from 1 to 4 p.m.

Pressnell said he will be traveling to Franklin County, Florida, to do repairs on his own home and wants to help others there in need. Pressnell will be collecting items such as dog and cat food, shovels, gloves, rakes, canned food items and water, which he said will be distributed at Lanark Village, Florida.

According to the Associated Press, Hurricane Michael was the most powerful hurricane on record to hit Florida’s Panhandle leaving wide destruction and at least two people dead.

He said monetary donations can also be made to the church.

