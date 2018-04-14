Cigarette company recalling power units for electronic cigarettes

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2014 file photo, a man exhales vapor from an e-cigarette in New York. A study at 10 Los Angeles high schools links e-cigarettes with later tobacco use. The government-funded study was published in Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2015 in...

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. - - A big cigarette name is recalling the power units used for about 2.6 million electronic cigarettes.

R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. has issued a nationwide safety recall of all Vuse Vibe power units after consumer reports that batteries malfunctioned and caused the units to overheat and create a fire risk. No injuries have been reported.

R.J. Reynolds Vapor markets the Vuse brand of e-cigarettes. The subsidiary of British American Tobacco says owners should stop using the product or charging the power unit and contact the company to receive a refund.

