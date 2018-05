Cinnabon, others show appreciation during Nurses Week

Nurses, in a small and humble way of saying thank you for, oh, saving lives every day, we wanted to make sure you were filled in on all the best deals being offered to you during Nurses Week.

Food deals

Cinnabon -- At participating bakeries this week, your health care ID will get you a free classic cinnamon roll, MiniBon or four-piece BonBites.

Chipotle -- While they're not offering a deal this week, we thought it would be worth mentioning that on June 5, nurses can get a buy-one-get-one deal, according to Newsweek.

Applebee's -- OK, so this isn't exclusive to nurses, but it's worth mentioning that during the month of May, the chain is offering $2 Dos Equis every day.

Other great deals

Sleep Number -- Show your ID at checkout and you can snag 35 percent off.

Disney World -- You can score rates as low as $242 per night at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin resort. Check here for the rules.

Amazon -- Check here for access to free Kindle nursing books.

Easy Spirit -- Get 30 percent off your entire purchase this month with the coupon code NURSESWEEK30.

Do you know of more local deals? Let us know in the comments below so we can share the knowledge!

