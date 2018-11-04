City to begin repairs to Mill Mountain Star on Monday

Repairs are scheduled this week for an iconic Roanoke landmark. Beginning Monday, city crews will be performing maintenance work on the Mill Mountain Star.

City officials said in a release on the city's website that access to the overlook and other nearby areas may be blocked due to safety reasons. The freestanding man-made structure was built in 1949. As locals well know, the star stays lit all year around but changes colors during special occasions such as Veterans Day and Independence Day.

Repairs will begin at 7 a.m. and continue through the day until completed.

