Community responds to death of Rev. Billy Graham

Rev. Billy Graham, a popular evangelist who converted millions to Christianity, died in the comfort of his home Wednesday morning. He was 99 years old.

Graham served as a confidant to several presidents and traveled the world for his ministry work. His success in avoiding scandals earned him the title of one of the "most-admired" people according to American polls.

The vast community Graham touched over the years has posted responses to the news on social media.

My father @BillyGraham was once asked, “Where is Heaven?” He said, “Heaven is where Jesus is and I am going to Him soon!” This morning, he departed this world into eternal life in Heaven, prepared by the Lord Jesus Christ—the Savior of the world—whom he proclaimed for 80 years. — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) February 21, 2018

#RIP The Rev. @BillyGraham who touched so many has passed at 99. We got to meet him with my mom and @DebRobertsABC in 2005 during his last crusade in #NYC pic.twitter.com/3sHlOMXQIC — Al Roker (@alroker) February 21, 2018

Karen and I were saddened to learn of the passing of one of the greatest Americans of the century, Reverend Billy Graham. We send our deepest condolences to the Graham family. (1/2) — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) February 21, 2018

Billy Graham passed away this morning at his Montreat, North Carolina, home and met his Savior, Jesus Christ. Mr. Graham was 99. For more visit: https://t.co/BqTSDigeaT — BGEA (@BGEA) February 21, 2018

The GREAT Billy Graham is dead. There was nobody like him! He will be missed by Christians and all religions. A very special man. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2018

Praise God for the life and influence of Billy Graham who passed away last night. He was a man who boldly proclaimed the love of God and what it meant to be a Christian. If we all had his courage, the world would be a different place. 1/2 — Ben & Candy Carson (@RealBenCarson) February 21, 2018

Rejoicing with my precious friend, Billy Graham. Without a doubt, the finest man I ever knew. So grateful that I am among the millions that he lead to faith in Jesus and the promise of eternal life. — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) February 21, 2018

News of Billy Graham's death is "fake news." He's more alive than ever! The life he now lives will never end. THAT was his message. If not true, his entire life was a tragedy. It wasn't. My tribute to Dr. Billy Graham attached. https://t.co/KJU3aoA4aC — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 21, 2018

The Christian faith has lost its greatest orator of the last century who gave hope to billions that, even tho we are all sinners, there is hope & eternal life thru faith in Jesus Christ. Many of Billy Graham’s family were students @LibertyU, close friends & will be in our prayers — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) February 21, 2018

