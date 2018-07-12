Company demonstrates film to make glass bullet resistant

ROANOKE, Va. - New technology could potentially save lives in the event of a mass shooting attempt.

One company, Armoured One has developed film to make glass bullet resistant.

During a demonstration Wednesday at Safeside Tactical in Roanoke, developers and participants tested the durability of the glass protected by the film. Despite multiple hits from a baseball bat, or even gunshots, the glass would not shatter immediately on impact.

It's a product Mat Vance with Armoured One said could provide more time for victims to run away in the event of an attack like a mass shooting.

“We wanted to create a way to keep the attacker on the outside. It's way better to expend bullets trying to break the glass," Vance said. "That surprise buys people on the inside of a room time to execute their evacuation plan."

Vance said the demand for the product has drastically increased, especially in schools and businesses.

Vance said the product is affordable and can be applied to multiple types of glass surfaces.

