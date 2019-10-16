Company looking for deserving recipient of free yard makeover

New River Valley - An angel sorts needs a burden to lighten: A New River Valley Landscaping company is looking for a resident in need of a yard makeover.

You have a chance to nominate someone in need. Back to Nature landscaping and construction has launched what they are calling the Yard Angel Project.

Yard work can be hard and expensive for someone who may be suffering from an illness or injury.

The company is asking for nominations of someone they can help give a free yard makeover to.

The nominee must meet the following criteria:

Must be a resident of the New River Valley.

Must be unable to perform yard work when nominations are open.

Must have a yard that requires maintenance.

To make a nomination click here.



