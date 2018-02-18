ARLINGTON, Va. - Construction begins Monday on a $1 billion revitalization project at Reagan National Airport that is likely to cause traffic headaches in the area.



The Washington Post reports that the work will eventually produce a new concourse for short-hop flights and new security screening areas. But it will be a painful process requiring lane closures and traffic disruptions around the airport in Arlington, Virginia.



Starting Monday, travel lanes will be closed overnight in the arrivals area of terminals B and C. This spring, the stretch of the lower-level roadway that provides access to the airport will be a work zone with lane shutdowns. Heavier traffic and backups will be likely.



Nearly 24 million passengers traveled through National in 2016. That makes it the region's second-busiest airport, after Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport.

