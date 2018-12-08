Cook Out in Lynchburg robbed at gunpoint

LYNCHBURG - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Cook Out in Lynchburg. According to police, it happened just after 8:00 a.m. at the restaurant on 2629 Wards Road.

Police said the suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm and demanded money from an employee. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the restaurant and left from the scene in a vehicle headed southbound onto Wards Road.

The suspect is described as a tall and slender man. At the time of the robbery he was wearing a large black hoodie top, black, baggy pants, gray, Nike tennis shoes with white soles and a black stripe over the toes. He was carrying a large black backpack.

The vehicle is a gray sedan, possibly a Dodge Stratus or Intrepid or similar vehicle.

This investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information concerning this incident, please contact Detective D. Dempsey at (434) 455-6161 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.