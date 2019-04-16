Cooking skills help students learn at Parry McCluer Middle School

BUENA VISTA, Va.- - Students at Parry McCluer Middle School are cooking up meals for the community. The Blue Hole Cafe started in August with the mission to build confidence in students and also teach them math skills at the same time.

About twice a week, they use those skills to cook a lunch from scratch for the school staff and even community groups.

"They're learning we can fix something quickly and easily and it's not frozen. We're actually taking whole foods and cooking it," said Pam Robey at Parry McCluer Middle School.

Tuesday's special guest in the Blue Hole Cafe were officers from the Buena Vista Police Department.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.