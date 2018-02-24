Cowboy travels from New York to Kentucky with mustangs to compete

Buchanan - Rob West is a U.S. Army veteran who found his calling as a horseman three years ago. Now, he's helping a local horse rescue in our region.

Currently, he's on a mission to train three wild mustangs at Buchanan's New Freedom Farm that have yet to come in contact with humans. After picking up the horses, he'll be on his way to the Extreme Mustang Makeover competition early Sunday morning.

The event's being held in Lexington, Kentucky, from June 21-23 and requires West and other trainers to accomplish the feat within a 120-day time period.

According to the Mustangs Heritage Foundation, programs such as the Mustang Makeover competition have helped over 9,500 American mustangs to be adopted.

For West, it all started with Moonshine.

