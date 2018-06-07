Credit card skimmer under investigation; What to do if you've been compromised

ROANOKE - Roanoke County police are investigating a criminal case of a credit card skimmer. Although little information has been released, police say the case crosses multiple jurisdictions.

The digital age is a double-edged sword. With online pay options and more prevalent use of credit cards instead of cash, it’s becoming easier for criminals to steal users personal banking information.

“Our lives are easier because of technology. It also makes it easier for the crooks. They find a way to use that technology to their benefit and to take our money,” said Julie Wheeler, president and CEO of BBB Serving Western VA

Credit card skimmers are a popular trend among scammers, and are becoming more prevalent in the region. Skimmers are discreet devices commonly placed on ATM’s, gas pumps or other public credit card machines and secretly steal users' bank card information.

Wheeler said one of the most popular places skimmers are found is at gas pumps. She says there are precautions users can take.

"Use the pump that's closest to the window where you pay. They are least likely to put a skimmer on that one because it's going to get attention if someone is messing with the pump,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said to keep an eye out for several out of place features:

pinhole sized cameras

broken seals near credit card reader

mismatched paint or cracks

loose fixtures

Wheeler said it’s always a good idea to compare credit card readers on multiple pumps. If one looks different, do not use it. If there is any suspicipms, Wheeler suggests using cash or paying inside. She also recommends to always use credit cards when pumping gas rather than using a debit card. She said that fraudulent charges are easier to dispute on credit cards, and are harder for criminals to illegally use.

Don’t have a credit card? You still have options.

“If your debit card has a credit option use the credit option so you don't have to enter your PIN number,” Wheeler said.

Have you already been scammed? Take these next steps:

Immediately call your bank or credit card company. Request that card or account be frozen and have a new card issued. Begin the disputing process with the banking institution.

Call police and file a report. Fraudulent charges are criminal. This is key in catching the perpetrator and preventing more people from falling victim. Having a case number may also be necessary for a credit card dispute.

Wheeler recommends checking your credit report every three months with all three credit reporting agencies. This can be done online for free. According to the BBB, It is very easy to review your credit history. You are entitled to a free credit report each year from each of the three main Credit Reporting Agencies (CRA), Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian. You can order the report through www.annualcreditreport.com. If you stagger the requests, you can view one bureau’s report every four months and monitor your credit three times a year at no cost. If you find unusual activity on one of the reports, then order and review all three at once.

Report any scam to the BBB Scam Tracker. Click here to report a scam.

