SALEM, Va. - Firefighters put out a house fire in the 200 block of Horner Lane in Salem on Tuesday night, officials said.

Though the fire has been extinguished, crews remained at the scene to remove smoke.

No injuries were reported during the fire.

Officials said the cause is unknown and there's no estimate of how much damage there was.

No other details were immediately released.

