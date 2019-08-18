Lynchburg police seeking 2 men after robbery, kidnapping

LYNCHBURG - The Lynchburg Police Department is seeking two men who robbed the Five Star Mart and kidnapped a woman from the store Saturday night.

Two white men, one armed with a gun and the other with a knife, entered the store, stole an undisclosed amount of cash and then abducted a female customer at knifepoint, police said.

The men took the woman and left in a gray four-door car, police said.

One man is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 220-240 pounds with red hair, a chinstrap beard, and a tattoo on the top of his left hand. He was wearing a blue long sleeved shirt, authorities said.

The other man is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and a chinstrap beard. He was wearing a black long sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Miller at 434-455-6160, or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.