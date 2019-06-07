10 News takes to the sky in warbird that flew over Normandy beaches on D-Day

BEDFORD, Va. - Dozens of historical airplanes took part in flyovers as a part of events surrounding the 75th anniversary of D-Day, but what's seeing them high above you when you can be riding in them too?

Some lucky people got the chance to fly in historical warbirds Thursday, rumbling down the runway for an experience like no other.

With takeoff clearance given, to the sky the Whiskey Seven goes.

"I had not been in that plane since 1950, when I made my first combat jump," said U.S. Air Force Sgt. First Class Bob Vandelinde. "So that was 69 years ago, but it sounded the same, it was roughly the same."

Bob and his son Terry were onboard. Bob jumped from another C-47 behind enemy lines into Korea -- twice.

"As soon as he got in he broke down because it just brought back all those memories," Terry said.

The National Warplane Museum brought the Memphis Belle, used in the Memphis Belle movie, and Whiskey Seven to Lynchburg for the 75th D-Day anniversary.

10 News tagged along on Whiskey Seven, which actually flew over Normandy 75 years ago.

"It's neat to have an airplane in a museum because they're preserved and protected but this is where you really get a feel for what the airplane was like and the experiences of the individuals who operated them were like," said Peter Treichler, a National Warplane Museum pilot.

Everything on the flight deck of the Whiskey 7 is period correct, albeit not all original. The only feature that has been upgraded is the computer avionics put in to make the trip to Normandy five years ago.

A lap around the D-Day Memorial with plenty of pictures and time to see up front was a touching experience for all involved.

"As he broke down, I think it was just tears of thankfulness because you don't know what the rest of your life is going to be like and it's been wonderful," Terry said.

As they came in for a landing, though, that was a new experience for Bob.

"I always jumped out and walked back, we never did land, they take us out, we walk back," Bob said.

