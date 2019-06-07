D-Day veteran remembers storming Omaha Beach 75 years later: 'I wasn't nervous or anything'

BEDFORD, Va. - The 75th anniversary of D-Day may be more important than the 100th, because the vets are still here to see it.

Some of those veterans made it out to the National D-Day Memorial on Thursday, and as long as they are around to tell their stories, people will listen.

"Thirty of us landed. We were the first people there," said Staff Sgt. Ubert McConnell, a D-Day veteran.

The National D-Day Memorial in Bedford remembers that fateful day, but 100-year-old McConnell experienced it from the front lines.

"My sergeant grabbed me and pulled me out of there and said, 'What are you trying to do, get yourself killed?'," said McConnell.

Dozens of World War II veterans shared their stories of service.

Many, like McConnell, were among those who stormed Omaha Beach and can still vividly remember that day 75 years later.

"The water between land and beach was about shoulder-deep," said McConnell.

These firsthand stories won't be heard for much longer, but 10-year-old Lorenzo Chiaradia heard every one of them and immortalized these heroes by getting their autographs.

"It's overwhelming. Actually meeting people that fought is incredible," said Lorenzo.

The greatest generation may be fading away, but their tales of battle and bravery will be passed down to every generation.

"If everybody forgets it, they're going to be gone, so I'm going to hold onto these stories forever," said Lorenzo.

"I wasn't nervous or anything. I just went in there and did the best I could," said McConnell.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.