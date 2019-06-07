Sailors from the USS Normandy escort veterans at 75th D-Day anniversary

BEDFORD, Va. - U.S. Navy surface forces were on hand to support D-Day veterans on the 75th anniversary of the Allied Landing on Normandy.

About 20 Sailors from three different units attended the historic ceremony Thursday as their way of saying thank you for the service to the D-Day and WW11 Veterans.

Sailors from USS Normandy, ACU 2 and USS Harry S. Truman greeted veterans at the Veterans Reunion Tent to share stories and experiences. They were also tasked with helping to escort the veterans to their seat.

A sailor from Virginia Beach says his great-grandfather landed on the beaches of Normandy the second day. Unfortunately, he died before he was able to learn any stories.

"It's a huge honor to be here to walk with these guys and talk with all the veterans from World War II," said Jordan Buterbaugh, a sailor aboard the USS Normandy. "It was such a huge part in history that is slowly becoming a loss with all the people passing on. It's just an amazing honor to talk with those that are still left,"

"It's an honor to work alongside all the young men and women of our nation and to be here and hear the stories of them and understand that we are still part of that," said Nick Kwisnek, a sailor aboard the USS Normandy.

The sailors also helped to place wreaths for presentation later in the ceremony.

