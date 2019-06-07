U.S. Air Force flies over National D-Day Memorial in Bedford for 75th anniversary

BEDFORD, Va. - Aircraft used to fight, drop bombs and transport paratroopers and soldiers were all featured in an airshow over the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford on Thursday.

The airmen in today's aerial tribute are active duty, reserve and National Guard units in the U.S. Airforce.

The final salute aerial tribute for the 75th commemoration of D-Day took place in front of thousands of people.

The tribute at the start of the program celebrated the honor, fidelity and courage of those who risked their lives to protect the freedom of others.

The lineup included 12 different aircraft -- such as the German FW-190 and the C-47. For many people, it was their time in Bedford to visit the D-Day Memorial.

"I was pretty much fascinated by all the different aircraft. The new F-35 really caught my attention. It's great how our nation and armed forces have advanced in technology and all that we have now. It makes me proud to be an American," said Mitch Smith, from Grayson County.

"I thought it was moving. Just to be in the presence of so many people that would sacrifice for our country, it just touches your heart," said Katherine Kennedy from Rome, Georgia.

The announcer for the aerial tribute was Rob Reider, one of the most sought after announcers on the North American air show circuit.

