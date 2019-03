ROANOKE, Va. - I scream, you scream, we all scream for... well, you know the rest.

This Wednesday, the first day of spring, Dairy Queen is giving away FREE ICE CREAM!

Customers can receive one small vanilla cone on Wednesday, with no additional purchase required.

There is a limit of one cone per person and the deal is only valid at participating non-mall locations.

Click here to find the nearest Dairy Queen to you.

