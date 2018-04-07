Danville fire crews battle three house fires overnight

DANVILLE - The Danville Fire Department was called out to three house fires overnight, including a fatal house fire that happened in the early morning hours on Saturday.

The fatal house fire was the third to happen overnight and started early Saturday morning.

The first house fire started at 234 Sylvan Road before 10 p.m. When firefighters were approaching they could see smoke before turning off Lansdale St, officials said. A person at the intersection of Sylvan told firefighters a house was on fire down the road. When they arrived, the small home was fully involved.

A neighbor told firefighters the man living in the home was out of the house but injured in the backyard. Firefighters found the man behind the house. He was not injured and walked to a family member's house directly behind his house on Lansdale, officials said.

During this time crews began extinguishing the flames. The fire was declared a defensive operation, meaning initially all firefighting efforts were performed from the exterior of the house. The fire was brought under control in 28 minutes. After all visible fire was extinguished, an engine company was able to enter the house and ensure all the fire was out.



The Fire Marshal's Office investigated the fire. The fire was ruled accidental. The man living there woke up to find the power cord to his portable heater had shorted out and was on fire. He attempted to fight the fire but was not successful. This allowed the fire to grow rapidly prior to the DFD arriving.

The second house fire started at 531 First Street before midnight. When crews arrived they found smoke and fire coming from the basement of a two-story house. All residents were out of the home when the Fire Department arrived.

The fire marshall investigated the fire and determined it was accidental, caused by an open flame. The house was significantly damaged in the basement. There was also smoke, heat, and water damage to the rooms of the house. The residence is not livable at this time. The occupants are being assisted by the Danville Chapter of the Red Cross.



