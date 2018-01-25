Danville man arrested, charged after stabbing, police say

DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville man has been arrested after a stabbing Wednesday, according to the Danville Police Department.

Police responded around 6 p.m. to a call about a stabbing in the 30 block of Baltimore Avenue.

Police said officers found a 38-year-old Halifax man with stab wounds to his chest and stomach area.

The victim was taken to SOVAH Health's Emergency Department for medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police charged Larry West, 53, with malicious wounding after further investigation. Police said West was arrested and is now in the Danville City Jail on no bond.

The police investigation is continuing. Police said anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000 or via the crime tips line by emailing crimetips@danvilleva.gov. Police said information given will remain confidential. Tipsters who contact Crime Stoppers by telephone may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

