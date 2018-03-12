Danville police investigating homicide after responding to 'disturbance'

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are investigating a homicide.

Officers were called to 615 Gay Street around 3:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a disturbance.

The police department has not said what the disturbance was or if the person who reported the disturbance reported what the disturbance was about, but when officers arrived at the home they found a man with injuries and another person dead.

The man with injuries was taken to Sovah Health in Danville, but his condition is unknown.

Danville Police Department Lt. Mike Wallace said, however, that the man was talking with officers when he was taken to the hospital.

Police have not released information about the type of injuries or any kind of identification of the person found dead.

Wallace admitted that he was aware of information circulating that the injured man and the person found dead were shot, but he would not confirm if they were, in fact, shot.

It's also unclear if the two people lived in the home.

"People are being cooperative. We talked to some neighbors. We went door to door in the area. I think, also, early on we had a K9 track. I don't know where the K9 tracked to at this point," Wallace said.

As for a suspect or suspects, Wallace would only say that investigators do not believe there is a threat to the public.

"We don't believe...that there's somebody running around, out shooting people in the neighborhood," Wallace said. "The scene is secure."

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, investigators were in the process of notifying next of kin for the person found dead.

