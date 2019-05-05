Danville teen shot, in stable condition

DANVILLE, VA - Danville Police are investigating after a teen was shot Saturday.

Police went to a car crash near the north side of Union Street Bridge and found a teen boy in the car with a non life threatening gunshot wound. He was being driven to the ER when the car crashed. He was taken the remainder of the way by ambulance.

The teen is in stable condition.

Police say the incident is thought to have taken place in the Arnett Blvd. area. Anyone with information please call 7996508 or 7930000.

