Decorating early for Christmas makes you happier, experts say

If you want to deck the halls right after Halloween, go ahead. Experts say decorating early for Christmas can make you a happier person, according to WHNS.

According to a study published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, people often associate holiday decorations with feelings of nostalgia and excitement from childhood.

"In a world full of stress and anxiety, people like to associate to things that make them happy, and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of the childhood," psychoanalyst Steve McKeown, the founder of MindFixers, told UNILAD.

"Decorations are simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement," he continued. "So putting up those Christmas decorations early extend the excitement!"

This sense of nostalgia can definitely boost your happiness, but it can also be mixed with feelings of sadness. For example, facing the holiday season can be difficult if you have lost a loved one. But decorating can help you connect with positive memories.

"For some people it's bittersweet if family members are no longer here, but it's still a way to connect," Amy Morin, a Florida-based psychotherapist, told ABC News.

The study also suggested that those who decorate for Christmas are perceived as friendlier, especially among their neighbors.