Democrats unveil redistricting proposal, await Republican plan

ROANOKE - Two months ahead of the judge-ordered deadline, and a day before a special session, Virginia Democrats unveiled their proposed solution to the commonwealth's electoral map after a court ruled that 11 legislative districts were unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

Democrats said lines were unfairly drawn in certain Richmond and Hampton Roads-area districts to dilute the voice of black voters.

Dr. Ed Lynch, 10 News political analyst said new redistricting lines could change the political balance in the state.

The court ruling, which GOP lawmakers are appealing could eventually affect which party controls the House. Republicans currently hold a 51-49 majority after Democrats picked up 15 seats last year.

"Anything that is decided in this special session is likely to have an impact on the state election this year,” Lynch said.

While Republicans, who have asked the court to delay its deadline pending an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court this fall, have yet to come up with a redistricting proposal, Democrats said Wednesday, their map fixes all legal violations and significantly reduces the number of split precincts, avoiding unconstitutional racial voting targets.

Lynch said both parties will work on a proposal to benefit them at the ballots.

“Both parties will have the same basic objective: to take a process that is inherently and inescapably political and make it look like it's not political,” Lynch said.

10 News reached out to Democratic Delegate Sam Rasoul for comment.

"House Democrats have put forward a map which respects all voters. In the future, I hope an independent process will decide fair maps in redistricting,” Rasoul said in a statement.

Republican Delegate Ben Cline was not immediately available for comment.

Already political leaders in Richmond have tackled Medicaid expansion, but Lynch said redistricting will be their biggest decision yet.

"This will be a real test of the ability of the two parties in Richmond and of Gov. (Ralph) Northam to work together,” Lynch said. “Gov. Northam will like to see it go in a way that will benefit the Democrats. The Republicans just as obviously, and they have the majority now would like to see their power continue. They can't both have their way. So that means that they will have to find some way to work together."

The next step is finding a compromise in Richmond, but if one can't be found, redistricting will likely be decided in federal court.

A judge has ordered the map be redrawn by Oct. 30. House elections are coming up in 2019.

