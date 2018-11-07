DePaul Community Resources talks about foster care, adoption need

ROANOKE - 10 News is partnering with DePaul Community Resources to find foster children permanent homes.

Cindy Davis, a Foster/Adoptive Family Recruitment Specialist and Renee Brown, the VP of Child and Family Services talk about the project.

If you would like to learn more about Ethan or have questions about foster care/adoption, contact Cindy Davis at DePaul Community Resources at cdavis@depaulcr.org or 540.381.1848 x 4009 or online at www.depaulcr.org

There are more than 600 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own.

