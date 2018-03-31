Deputies say Henrico student charged with falsely summoning officers

HENRICO, VA.- - Police in central Virginia say a middle-school aged student has been charged with falsely summoning law enforcement after three schools were put on lockdown because of a prank call.

Henrico County police said in a statement that school and law enforcement officials were able to identify the person who placed the call that resulted in the lockdowns at an elementary, middle and high school.

The child was identified only as "middle-school aged."

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the lockdowns were lifted by 3 p.m., and school releases occurred at the normal time.

Police say that while the threat was not real, "the fear it creates" can be.

