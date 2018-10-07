Deputy discovers possible skeletal remains in wooded area near schools

STERLING, Va. - Police say they've found what could possibly be skeletal human remains.

WTOP in Washington reports that the bones were found Saturday in Sterling, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) outside the nation's capital.

Authorities in Loudoun County said the discovery was made near an elementary school and a high school. A sheriff's deputy discovered the remains while patrolling a wooded area.

Investigators and the local medical examiner's office are working to determine the origin of the remains

