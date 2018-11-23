Destiny: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Destiny is a very bright young lady. She does very well academically and takes some advanced classes. She has aspirations of becoming a nurse.

The 14-year old previously was in the marching band and was very proud of her accomplishments there. She likes to read and seems to have an interest in a variety of topics. She has a very artistic side and likes to draw, color and paint. When surrounded by art and craft supplies she described it as "being in heaven". She loves photography, particularly taking pictures of sunsets and other things in nature. When it comes to music she isn’t afraid to sing along!

Destiny has a very strong sense of justice and fairness, and advocates for others whom she feels have been mistreated. She also has a very strong sense of loyalty to those she loves. She does very well with younger children, particularly toddlers, and likes to help take care of them and keep them entertained.

If you would like to learn more about Destiny or have questions about foster care/adoption, contact Cindy Davis at DePaul Community Resources at cdavis@depaulcr.org or 540.381.1848 x 4009 or online at www.depaulcr.org

There are more than 600 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own.

