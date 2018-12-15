Detention officer must serve time in jail where he worked

GREENSBORO, N.C. - A county detention officer in North Carolina has been sentenced to 30 days behind bars in the jail where he worked.

The News & Record of Greensboro reports that Scott Davis told a Guilford County Superior Court judge that he lied when he told jurors that a man had stolen his vehicle.

Instead, the 40-year-old said he had been drinking with a woman, then gave her the keys to his car. He says he blacked out and couldn't reach her when he woke up.

He said he didn't want to lose his job at the Guilford County Detention Center if anyone found out.

That led to another man being charged with larceny of a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle. Those charges were dismissed Friday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.