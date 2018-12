FILE - This Nov. 2, 2011, file photo shows a DirecTv satellite dish on a post in the front yard of a home in Harmony, Pa. On Tuesday, July 21, 2015, the head of the Federal Communications Commission recommended approving AT&T’s $48.5 billion...

DirecTV is reporting an outage of local channels in the Roanoke/Lynchburg television market.

A fiber optic cable was cut, causing the issue.

Crews are working to get service restored as quickly as possible.

You can still receive the WSLS 10 signal with an antenna.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.